Madonna revisits roots with boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna just revisited the London rooftop where she had her first UK photoshoot.

The Queen of Pop returned to the location almost four decades later with her boyfriend and rumoured fiancé, Akeem Morris.

As per Daily Mail, the pair was seen going out for a romantic rooftop dinner date at London's Broadwick Soho hotel.

This marks Madonna’s return to the venue, 45 years after she first had a photoshoot there in 1983, back when the building was the Warner Music HQ.

However, the Material Girl crooner could be seen agitated upon departing from her date as paparazzi also caught a picture of her raising a middle finger against her sunglasses.

Madonna, as always, did not disappoint with her fashion sense, wearing a black oversized bomber jacket with matching wide-leg trousers.

She paired the look with a smart white shirt and black tie along with chunky boots and dark sunglasses.

While Akeem Morris, who had his arm around the La Isla Bonita singer, wore a white Louis Vuitton hoodie, black shell tracksuit bottoms and suede trainers, while carrying his famous partner’s leather tote bag.

For the unversed, the two met back in August 2022 but their romance was confirmed nearly two years later after the singer made their relationship Instagram public in July 2024.