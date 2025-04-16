Photo: Natalie Portman reveals source of happiness after Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman reportedly has been spending more time with her friends and family after her messy divorce from husband, Benjamin Millepied.

In her new chat with Interview Magazine, Natalie weighed in on the source of excitement in her life post while promoting the new movie, Fountain of Youth.

"My kids are always a source of excitement,” she began.

“Because you just see them develop into the individuals they are,” the actress also explained.

Shedding light on her recent engagements besides works, Natalie mentioned, “And also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids.”

Before signing off from the chat, she remarked, “That’s pretty fun."

Apart from this flick, Natalie has also become part of another controversial project, which goes by the name of Good S**, written and directed by Lena Dunham.

Elaborating on her decision to accept this project, a source told Life & Style, “Is it risky to get into business with Lena Dunham at a time when Lena is not the most beloved or celebrated figure in Hollywood?”

“Sure, and Natalie knows it,” the spy informed.