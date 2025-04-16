Prince William, Kate Middleton's time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited'

Prince William, Kate Middleton time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be ‘very much aware’ that their time as the Prince and Princess of Wales ‘may be limited.’

This has been claimed by royal expert Bedell Smith while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar.

The expert said discussions about succession and plans for after King Charles reign ends are taking place—plans that Charles, like his mother before him, is actively involved with.

Bedell said cancer is a game-changing disease.

The royal expert went on saying after waiting so long to take the throne, King Charles “is determined to make his mark as king.”

“I would maintain that he made an extraordinary mark as Prince of Wales, and that’s a huge part of his legacy. But he doesn’t want that to be his only legacy. He wants to leave a legacy of his reign,” Bedell said and added “I think he is probably measuring the rest of his time in years rather than decades.”

She further said as far Prince William and Kate are concerned, “I think they’re very much aware that their time as Prince and Princess of Wales may be limited.

“It’s probably safe to assume that they’re preparing for it sooner rather than later.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are getting ready to take the throne “sooner rather than later,” an insider also tells Harper’s Bazaar.