Meghan Markle to add another feature in hat with new achievement

Meghan Markle is all set to attend a big event this week to support her leadership ventures.



The Duchess of Sussex is all set to join A-listers like Ryan Reynolds and Demi Moore for a speaker’s session at the 2025's TIME100 list.

The website states: "The fifth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and founder of As Ever, actor and producer."

This comes as Prince Harry has gushed over Meghan’s lifestyle brand ‘As Ever.’

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine in a chat, Harry notes: "I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she's done and continues to do. I'm incredibly proud."