Meghan Markle to add another feature in hat with new achievement

Meghan Markle is preparing for her keynote speak session with Times

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

Meghan Markle is all set to attend a big event this week to support her leadership ventures.

The Duchess of Sussex is all set to join A-listers like Ryan Reynolds and Demi Moore for a speaker’s session at the 2025's TIME100 list.

The website states: "The fifth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and founder of As Ever, actor and producer."

This comes as Prince Harry has gushed over Meghan’s lifestyle brand ‘As Ever.’

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine in a chat, Harry notes: "I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she's done and continues to do. I'm incredibly proud."

