Meghan makes key move to end tensions with Royals despite feeling disrespected

Meghan Markle made a key move to end tensions with the Royal family by sending King Charles a PR package from her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, included a jar of £22 honey among other treats in the gift.

Royal experts claim it is Meghan’s gesture to "build bridges" with Prince Harry’s family following their 2020 exit as senior royals.

An expert told Fox News that the box was delivered to Clarence House with a handwritten note.

"A sample box of delights has been delivered to Clarence House with a note,” royal expert Neil Sean said.

Speaking on it, Ian Pelham Turner also claimed that even though Meghan still feel disrespected by the royals, she is still trying to ease the tensions.

"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through,” he said.

“And helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king", the expert continued.