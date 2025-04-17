 
Jessica Alba claps back at haters criticizing Blue Origin space flight

April 17, 2025

Jessica Alba has a message for those criticizing the recent star-studded Blue Origin space flight.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress  reposted a message from political strategist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, which encourages haters to focus their energy on "denouncing" president Donald Trump.                              

"I've seen endless criticisms of 5 women doing their space thing, I can't see how it affects our lives," the message, which the Sin City star simply captioned "this."

"I wish people would show same energy & focus that anger towards fearlessly denouncing Trump's abuses of power, which do affect countless lives in the US and the world."

For those unversed, Blue Origin's rocket, which carried Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, landed safely in Texas after spending roughly 10 minutes in space.         

