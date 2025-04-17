Photo: Jennifer Aniston unable to move on from Justin Theroux: Source

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has unable to maintain her romantic relationships.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actress has been unable to make relationships stick because she has been sobbing over her past heartbreaks.

Referring to her ex-hubby Justin Theroux, an insider shared that Jennifer was left baffled when she got to know that he has married the 30-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

“Jennifer was very gracious about it, but privately it hit her really hard," the source added.

In conclusion of this topic, the source added, "She's very lonely and the fact that Justin has gotten married again is a reminder that she should have moved on by now, too."

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that she has been enjoying romantic dates after her second divorce with Justin.

“Jen has always met guys through her friends and her management team,” a source told Life & Style.

They also mentioned at the time, “She gets set up a lot, actors will have their reps call her reps and they go from there.”

The source also revealed that the actress is “very good” at keeping her romantic dealings under the radar.

As per this tipster, “It’s all happening behind closed doors.”