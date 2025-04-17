 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston unable to move on from Justin Theroux: Source

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux parted ways in February 2018

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Aniston unable to move on from Justin Theroux: Source
Photo: Jennifer Aniston unable to move on from Justin Theroux: Source

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has unable to maintain her romantic relationships.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actress has been unable to make relationships stick because she has been sobbing over her past heartbreaks.

Referring to her ex-hubby Justin Theroux, an insider shared that Jennifer was left baffled when she got to know that he has married the 30-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

“Jennifer was very gracious about it, but privately it hit her really hard," the source added.

In conclusion of this topic, the source added, "She's very lonely and the fact that Justin has gotten married again is a reminder that she should have moved on by now, too."

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that she has been enjoying romantic dates after her second divorce with Justin.

“Jen has always met guys through her friends and her management team,” a source told Life & Style.

They also mentioned at the time, “She gets set up a lot, actors will have their reps call her reps and they go from there.”

The source also revealed that the actress is “very good” at keeping her romantic dealings under the radar.

As per this tipster, “It’s all happening behind closed doors.”

Prince William appoints Jason Knauf as chief executive of Earthshot Prize
Prince William appoints Jason Knauf as chief executive of Earthshot Prize
Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split
Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split
'Star Wars' star sets the record straight on 'Andor' casting
'Star Wars' star sets the record straight on 'Andor' casting
Christie Brinkley says she 'never felt' THlS in her life ahead of new book release
Christie Brinkley says she 'never felt' THlS in her life ahead of new book release
Hozier makes major career leap of 2025
Hozier makes major career leap of 2025
Prince Harry takes on Spencer name just like his mother
Prince Harry takes on Spencer name just like his mother
George Clooney, Amal living separate lives amid career pursuits: Source
George Clooney, Amal living separate lives amid career pursuits: Source
Meghan Markle lands under the microscope with a fine toothed comb for her ‘slap dashing'
Meghan Markle lands under the microscope with a fine toothed comb for her ‘slap dashing'