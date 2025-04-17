Dubai Police bust gang scamming car sellers with fake cheques

A representational image of a car deal. — X@DubaiPoliceHQ

DUBAI: Dubai Police have arrested a gang of scammers who posed as car buyers, paid with fake cheques, and swiftly shipped the vehicles abroad.

According to law enforcement officials, the group, which had been operating a well-organised network, was busted by the anti-fraud division, acting swiftly following multiple complaints.

Explaining their modus operandi, they said one member negotiated deals, another issued forged cheques using a false identity, and the vehicles were quickly transferred to bogus owners before being exported overnight.

Investigation revealed that the gang targeted luxury vehicles listed for online sale, impersonated representatives of reputable institutions to gain sellers’ trust, and conned them.

Once a deal was closed, the fraudsters used forged documents to transfer ownership on the spot, leaving sellers unaware until the banks bounced their cheques, as per the police.

Dubai Police advised the public to exercise caution when selling vehicles, verify cheques directly with banks, and insist on full cash payments before handing over ownership.

Residents are encouraged to report fraud incidents to the nearest police station, through Dubai Police’s eCrime platform, or via their smart app.