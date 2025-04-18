Josh Duhamel spills the tea on his life away from Hollywood

Josh Duhamel recently got candid and talked about his family’s private life.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine for his forthcoming Netflix series Ransom Canyon, the 52-year-old Hollywood actor revealed that he is enjoying his time with his kids in Minnesota.

Duhamel expressed his feelings by saying, “I love seeing it through my kids’ eyes now.”

He added, “My 11-year-old Axl is really starting to love it. He’s got some buddies who are out there. I’m able to teach him some of the things that I’ve learned and I didn’t know much when I got the place, so it’s been good.”

“I’ve become much more handy than I was before I started, and you have to be just out of necessity. You have to be able to fix stuff. And so all that, all around, it’s been great. Making a lot of great memories out there,” the Transformer star noted.

Moreover, in one of his previous interviews with Parade, the Duhamel shared the reason behind living away from the glitz ang glam of Hollywood.

He articulated, “Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it’s removed from everything.”

“The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it’s really about everybody taking care of each other — making memories, spending time with family and friends,” the Midwest actor mentioned.

For the unversed, Duhamel, who is the father of two children, welcomed his first child, son Axl, with his ex-wife, Fervid, in August 2013.

However, after their divorce in November 2019, he tied the knot with Audra Mari in September 2022 and welcomed their son named Shepherd in January 2024.