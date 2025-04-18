'Mission Impossible' teases Tom Cruise's daring stunt

Tom Cruise has done it again. In the upcoming Mission Impossible installment, he has performed another stunt, which has put many in awe.



At a height of 14,000 feet, the megastar is seen hanging from a yellow plane in footage released by Paramount, bracing 140 mph winds.

"You can't imagine how physically punishing it was for Tom to be on the wing," a voice says in a nearly 30-second video. "The wind distorts your vision. It's almost impossible to breathe."

In the wake of speculations that the forthcoming Mission Impossible will be his last, Stephen Galloway, dean of Chapman University’s film school in California, believes it will not go well.

"Being a star is his chosen career and this keeps him star," he said. "So he may mean it now but then you appear in a low budget Paul Thomas Anderson movie, and it flops. And then Paramount comes knocking... ."

"It’s never final when there’s money coming in. Final is Hollywood for 'give me a richer deal.' So it’s a publicity stunt, a negotiating stance, even if on some level he means it. These terms are as flexible as an accordion," Stephen concluded.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will be out on May 23.