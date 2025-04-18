'Pacific Rim' TV series finds new home

A show based on the Pacific Rims films has been in the works since last year. It will be a prequel to the films.



Now it’s reported that Prime Video has taken up the live-action project after a deal between Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Though details about the project are scarce, earlier reports said Eric Heisserer would be the writer and executive producer of the show.

Besides this, sources told Variety that new movies could be found in the franchise.

Moreover, a report related to Amazon MGM Studios' work on a new James Bond film said Patrick Schwarzenegger, after his performance in The White Lotus, is being considered to play a 007 agent.

"Noting is off the table for the new crew at Amazon. He's definitely the talk of the moment and been noticed by them," the source told The Standard.

However, the report also noted that Patrick may face stiff competition from other contenders Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, and Idris Elba.