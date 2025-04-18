Kristin Cavallari sets record straight on fourth baby rumours

Kristin Cavallari doesn't intend on expanding her family any further.

In a recent episode of Let's Be Honest, the podcaster, 38, slammed some headlines that have been circulating online, one of them speculating a fourth baby on the way.

"You guys, this is from a really silly dumb TikTok that I did to someone else's audio," she explained before showing the video.

"From that, they took a headline that I'm talking about having another baby. This couldn't be more f****** ridiculous if they tried."

The Laguna Beach and The Hills alum then called on her fans to not take any of her TikTok content seriously.

"People forget TikTok is a big ole f****** joke. Nothing I post on TikTok is accurate or factual or should be taken for anything other than being a joke," she continued.

"Because here's the other thing too, like what I've noticed that people say is like, 'Oh, now she's talking about having another baby just to stay relevant.' Like everyone thinks I'm just like doing all this s*** to stay relevant. I can't f****** win in the press."

"I do a TikTok as a joke, and they write like I'm talking about having another baby. It's not even my voice!" she exclaimed. "How can you write a headline from that when it's not my audio. It's not my audio! F*** you guys. That should be illegal."

"I can’t wait for my 4th baby [laughing emoji] #LetsBeHonest debunking headlines again since yall loved it so much the first time," the fashion designer jokingly captioned the clip on Instagram.

Cavallari and her ex-husband Jay Cutler are co-parents to their three kids: Saylor, 9, Jaxon, 10, and Camden, 12.

The exes got married in 2013, a year after welcoming their first child Camden. Cavallari and the former NFL player split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and 10 years together.