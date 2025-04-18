Meghan Markle told to ‘earn her stripes' as she works for brand

Meghan Markle is called out for her strategy as she works towards her brand.



The Duchess of Sussex lacks originality and works on her products haphazardly, creating an inconsistent brand language.

Royal expert Nick Ede tells The Sun: “Meghan hasn’t really earned her stripes yet. She’s not the fashionista yet, she’s not the cook yet, she’s not the make-up expert yet. Nothing feels particularly rounded in actual knowledge, so people begin to turn off.”

“We’ve been on this journey with Harry and Meghan, but when we get to the crux of it, it never goes anywhere,” he added.

“Everything feels like a scattergun approach. Nothing seems thought out or strategised. She and Harry seem to think, ‘Yes, I’ll take the money, and work out what to do afterwards,’” noted the expert