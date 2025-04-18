 
Geo News

Meghan Markle told to ‘earn her stripes' as she works for brand

Meghan Markle does not have originality when it comes to her brand

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for her strategy as she works towards her brand.

The Duchess of Sussex lacks originality and works on her products haphazardly, creating an inconsistent brand language.

Royal expert Nick Ede tells The Sun: “Meghan hasn’t really earned her stripes yet. She’s not the fashionista yet, she’s not the cook yet, she’s not the make-up expert yet. Nothing feels particularly rounded in actual knowledge, so people begin to turn off.”

“We’ve been on this journey with Harry and Meghan, but when we get to the crux of it, it never goes anywhere,” he added.

“Everything feels like a scattergun approach. Nothing seems thought out or strategised. She and Harry seem to think, ‘Yes, I’ll take the money, and work out what to do afterwards,’” noted the expert 

King Charles sparks outrage over Easter message: ‘Disrespectful'
King Charles sparks outrage over Easter message: ‘Disrespectful'
Kesha was secretly engaged?
Kesha was secretly engaged?
Meghan Markle blows chance to get on track with Royals video
Meghan Markle blows chance to get on track with Royals
Penn Badgley opens up about body dysmorphia
Penn Badgley opens up about body dysmorphia
Diddy's lawyers ask Cassie Ventura assault video to be excluded at trial
Diddy's lawyers ask Cassie Ventura assault video to be excluded at trial
Ben Affleck reveals sweet compliment he got from son Samuel
Ben Affleck reveals sweet compliment he got from son Samuel
'White Lotus' star Jason Isaacs shuts down Rebel Wilson's joke
'White Lotus' star Jason Isaacs shuts down Rebel Wilson's joke
Aaron Rodgers drops rare hint about new ‘serious' relationship
Aaron Rodgers drops rare hint about new ‘serious' relationship