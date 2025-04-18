Ben Affleck shares candid thoughts on batsuits

Ben Affleck has appeared in several films as Batman and has a fair share of criticism on what went wrong with his Caped Crusader.



But what he hated the most is what he revealed recently: batsuits

During an interview with GQ, he said, “I hated the batsuits. The batsuits are horrendous to wear. They’re incredibly hot, for one thing. They don’t breathe."

"They’re made to look the way they want ‘em to look, and there’s no thought put into the human being," the 52-year-old noted.

He continued, “You just start sweating” from the moment that you put on the outfit. Now I’m already — I sweat, you know what I mean? I get hot."

“And so in that thing, you would just be pouring water because it’s got the cowl over it."

"Like, there’s one thing to wear the suit, but once you cover your head, I guess that’s where all your heat kind of escapes and you feel it," the actor added.

On the other hand, Ben was overjoyed at the premiere of The Accountant 2. “I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me. The relationships that you can have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life."

“And those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to," he concluded.