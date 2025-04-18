Afghan teen pleads guilty to terror charges in US

The US Courthouse in Oklahoma City. — Oklahoma court's website

DUBAI: An 18-year-old Afghan citizen and US lawful permanent resident, Abdullah Haji Zada, pleaded guilty to charges of receiving firearms and ammunition to commit a Daesh-inspired terror attack on election day in Oklahoma.

The US Department of Justice confirmed his plea in a press release on Thursday.

According to court documents, Haji Zada and co-conspirator Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, acquired two AK-47-style rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day in November 2024, on behalf of Daesh, a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

Haji Zada was arrested in October 2024 alongside Tawhedi.

Haji Zada faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. As part of his plea agreement, he will be deported to Afghanistan after serving his sentence, forfeiting his lawful permanent resident status and waiving any right to appeal or seek asylum.

Tawhedi, still awaiting trial, faces charges of providing material support to Daesh and firearm-related terrorism crimes. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison for each count.

“The guilty plea underscores our commitment to thwarting terrorist threats and bringing perpetrators to justice,” Sue J Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division stated in the press statement.

The FBI’s Oklahoma City Joint Terrorism Task Force, in collaboration with multiple federal and local agencies, conducted the investigation.