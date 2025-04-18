King Charles sparks outrage over Easter message: ‘Disrespectful’

King Charles has been receiving heat ever since he dropped his Easter message on Maudy Thursday.

The monarch was criticised by Dr Gavin Ashenden, the late Queen’s former Chaplain, over his message as he dubbed it “disrespectful.”

In his message, the King spoke about Jesus' love and linked it to values found in Judaism, Islam, and other religions.

Ashenden called the message "disrespectful" and said it caused "more trouble than help” while speaking on GB News.

"It would be nice if we could say 'how wonderful' and welcome it with generosity, but the trouble is, it causes more trouble than it than it helps,” he said.

"The fact is that it's offensive, partly to Jews and also to Christians, because this is a Christian festival, and it presupposes there are no differences that are essential between Christianity and Islam."

He further said, "The King owes his Christian subjects more than to enter into this fiction, and it's profoundly difficult for anyone who's close to suffering communities.

"He talks so much about about different faiths and religions, it almost seems as though he doesn't have his own religion.

“It's almost as though he subscribes to all of these religions, he goes that far."