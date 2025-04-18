Meghan Markle's public image under fire for ‘lack of direction'

Meghan Markle has been called out and criticised by expert for lacking a clear direction in her public image.

In a conversation with The Sun, brand and culture expert Nick Ede said that the Duchess of Sussex has not yet established herself in any specific role, such as in fashion, cooking, or beauty.

The expert claimed that Meghan’s work appears unfocused and unplanned, which is causing people to lose interest.

“Nothing feels particularly rounded in actual knowledge, so people begin to turn off,” Ede told the publication.

“Meghan hasn’t really earned her stripes yet. She’s not the fashionista yet, she’s not the cook yet, she’s not the make-up expert yet.

Ede went on to note that although the public has followed Meghan and Prince Harry’s journey closely, their projects often seem to lack depth and direction.

“We’ve been on this journey with Harry and Meghan, but when we get to the crux of it, it never goes anywhere," he said. “Everything feels like a scattergun approach."

"Nothing seems thought out or strategised. She and Harry seem to think, ‘Yes, I’ll take the money, and work out what to do afterwards.’”