Photo: Real reason why Kelly Clarkson is unable to answer million-dollar question

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly confused about her future as the show host.

As fans will be aware, Kelly has been doing The Kelly Clarkson since it first premiered on September 9th, 2019.

Nonetheless, a new report of Life & Style mentioned that Kelly has been rethinking the decision to take this gig and might not continue the show in future.

“She’s at a crossroads,” a source started and explained that “she’s torn because everyone is telling her she’d be crazy to step away from huge success.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kelly even took a two-week break from hosting her show.

Upon her return, she told her live audience that she’d been through “a lot of ups and downs personally.”

“But missing time with her kids weighs heavily on her,” the insider added.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “What she’ll do when the actual contract is up seems to be the million-dollar question.”

Kelly Clarkson’s emotional distress could be the reason behind her stepping back from a big change in her life as previously it has been reported by RadarOnline.com, “She has career and personal pressures that are leaving her feeling shattered and like a boat marooned in a storm."