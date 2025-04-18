King Charles shares fearsome health update outside Church with ‘adorable' Lilibet/ REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

King Charles appears to have had an adorable encounter outside Durham Cathedral today with Queen Camilla for the Maundy ceremony, but an admission and his health also rang through.

The encounter happened when King Charles was meeting with the public, following the service.

At the time, a 54-year-old showed with an 18-month old corgi named Lilibet.

Recounting the encounter with the King, Pat Johnson the handler said, “He asked if she was friendly, and he asked me what her name was. I said I named her after your mother’.”

But when she added “'You look well',” to the monarch, he responded by saying, “'You are very kind, but it's all mirrors'.”

King Charles III meets a dog in the crowd of well-wishers after the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on April 17, 2025, in Durham, Britain. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS

For those unversed, this is the King’s first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

Lilibet is also a namesake that dates back to the Late Queen Elizabeth, as well as Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, who share the name.

THe nickname came to be when the queen was a young girl and had trouble saying her own name. It was later adopted by Prince Philip later as well.

Also, it is pertinent to mention that the Maundy ceremony is a public ceremony that happens on the Thursday before Easter, and is celebrated with specially minted coins that the monarch distributes.

King and Queen distribute Maundy money to 76 men and 76 women, in Durham, Britain, April 17, 2025. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja



