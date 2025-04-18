 
Robbie Williams shares powerful message: 'This isn't a complaint'

Robbie Williams got candid about his struggles with anxiety and fear of public speaking

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Robbie Williams recently opened about his fear of social interaction.

In a recent social media post, Robbie Williams shared a candid message with fans detailing his “gratitude” for them.

He began by touching on the topic of taking pictures with fans in public and penned, “This isn’t a complaint, it’s context.”

He went on to addressed that during handed him a “lovely note” and asked for a photo, so he “explained I’d been up since 04:30, had two hours’ sleep, and wrangled four kids through the airport. I’ve got bags under my eyes and I’m dealing with anxiety,” he said in the lengthy post.

“I explained that if they came and took a photo with me, my anxiety would spike – because then the whole cabin would start wondering who I am,” the musician added.

“These days, I see it as being of service,” he continued to mention and noted that “if it makes someone happy – and I can – then I’ll do my best to facilitate that happiness. I didn’t always see it that way. But I do now. Mostly. Still. I think there needs to be a caveat.”

He went on to explain that he felt a pressure to greet all strangers as if he were the “mayor of the best town anyone’s ever visited” to ensure that he was available 24/7 for his fans.

Nonetheless, he emphasized on the need for understanding and respect for celebrities' personal boundaries.

“If we cross paths in the wild and you are a fan of me, I want you to tell me. That means a lot. I’ll make time. I’ve got gratitude for that. It warms my heart when I feel I’ve warmed yours,” he remarked in conclusion while making it clear that genuine fan encounters are meaningful to him. 

