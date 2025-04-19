Kate Middleton ‘strategically’ ditches engagement ring: Shocking reason revealed

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales was spotted without her engagement ring given to her by husband Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

The video shared on Instagram by the official handle of Prince and Princess of Wales shows Princess Kate promoting the Scouts. Notably, the iconic piece was missing from her finger.

Now, Ella Citron-Thompkins, a jewellery expert from Diamonds Factory spoke to Hello! Magazine and shared her views on why Kate ditched the ring.

“The video focuses on the importance of nature, mental well-being, and emotional grounding; her ring is a highly recognisable piece, so she may strategically want audiences to connect with the messaging rather than herself,” Ella said. “Instead of her engagement ring, Kate Middleton opted to wear her eternity ring stack.”

Moreover, Ella said, “Following her recent treatment, it's clear that much has shifted in her life. Health challenges often bring a deeper appreciation for comfort and symbolism, especially in the pieces we choose to wear, so it's understandable and admirable as to why she may opt for a more 'low key' approach to casual appearances.”

For those unaware, Prince William, who proposed to Kate Middleton in 2012 during a private holiday, gave her the iconic ring which is from his mother, late Princess Diana.