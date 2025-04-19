Russia claims progress in Ukraine talks, calls US ties 'complicated'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. — Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia has said that talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have made some progress, but described its contacts with the United States as difficult and complex.

"Contacts are quite complicated, because, naturally, the topic is not an easy one," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia is committed to resolving this conflict, ensuring its own interests, and is open to dialogue. We continue to do this."

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he wanted to achieve a peace deal quickly, but could not be involved in the search for a settlement indefinitely "if one of the two parties makes it very difficult".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking earlier in Paris after meeting European and Ukrainian leaders, said the sides had just days to show progress or Washington would abandon its efforts.

Asked if the United States could withdraw from the search for a peace settlement in Ukraine, Peskov said that was a question for Washington.

"We believe that some progress can already be noted," Peskov said, citing a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, though he said Ukraine had not adhered to it.

"Therefore, certain developments have already been achieved, but, of course, there are still many complex discussions ahead."

Peskov, when asked if the energy moratorium was over, said that it had already been a month but that no orders from the president had been received to change Russia's position.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council and a representative of Russian hawks, expressed approval for the US remarks on the X social media platform.

"American officials have said that if there is no progress on the Ukrainian case, the United States will wash its hands of it. Wisely," Medvedev wrote in English.

"And the EU should do the same. Then Russia will figure it out faster."