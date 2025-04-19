Congo boat fire claims at least 148 lives, hundreds missing

A representational image provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea off Greece, June 14, 2023. — Reuters

Officials say wooden boat caught fire and capsized in Congo River.

Say mishap took place on Tuesday near Mbandaka town.

Fire started when woman was cooking on board, say officials.

At least 148 people were found dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a motorised wooden boat caught fire and capsized, media reports citing local officials said on Friday.

Officials said hundreds are still missing after the boat caught fire and overturned on Tuesday in the Congo River, the reports added.

The vessel was carrying as many as 500 passengers, including women and children, when it capsized in the Congo River, located in the country’s north-western region, according to the reports.

Boating accidents are common in Congo, where old, wooden vessels are the main form of transport between villages and are often loaded far beyond capacity.

Officials estimate that hundreds of people remain missing, the reports added. The number of dead was previously estimated at 50.

The boat, called HB Kongolo, caught fire near the town of Mbandaka, having departed the port of Matankumu for the Bolomba territory.

About 100 survivors were taken to an improvised shelter at the local town hall, while those with burn injuries were taken to local hospitals, Sky News reported.

The incident occurred when a fire started as a woman was cooking on board the vessel, Compétent Loyoko, the river commissioner, told the Associated Press.

Several passengers, including women and children, died after jumping into the water without being able to swim, the report added.

In 2024, at least 78 people drowned when a boat carrying 278 passengers capsized in Lake Kivu, eastern Congo. In a separate incident, at least 22 people died after a riverboat sank in December in western Congo.