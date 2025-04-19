Lady Gaga reacts to awkward mishap at 2025 Coachella

Glitches in concerts are not new, and Lady Gaga similarly faced such a situation during her 2025 Coachella set.



However, according to reports, the pop icon handled the malfunction in her head mic like a 'pro.'

The glitch happened at the start of her second song, Abracadabra, but the Grammy winner managed to replace the equipment with a regular handheld mic.

A few minutes later, she had a new head mic and continued her performance without issues.

Given this hiccup, Gaga thought it best to address it while at the piano, telling her fans, “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second… at least you know sing live.”

“I guess all we can do is our best and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight," the singer added.

Critics have also lauded her efforts. Writing in Variety, Chris Willman said, “The biggest difference between Gaga and some of the other performers at Coachella almost goes without saying: live singing.

Mayhem, Gaga's tour, will kick off in July and cover North America, Europe, and the U.K.