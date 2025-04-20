Prince Harry real worry is about ‘intelligence,' tracks expert

Prince Harry is called out for mixture of statements as he visits Ukraine despite security concerns.



The Duke of Sussex has raised eyebrows as he brands the Eastern European country safer for him than the UK.

Royal expert Sarah Hewson tells The Sun

that he “had far the greater security because he was accused of hypocrisy”.

“How can you go to Ukraine and suggest that you're not safe to bring your family back to Britain or visit Britain?”

“It comes down to the intelligence sharing, doesn't it?” she continued.

The expert then added that Harry wants to establish “that he can pay for his own security team, but he can't receive the kind of threat level intelligence that he would have had when he was a working royal.

“And I think, you know, he does have this bespoke system, 30 days notice, and then he gets it.

“But he and Meghan can't freely come without asking permission, bring the children back as he says he wants them to know their heritage in the UK.”

Harry thus wants to suggest that he is “singled out” or “punished.”