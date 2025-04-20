‘RHOC’ alum Lydia McLaughlin breaks silence after cops killed her brother

Reality star Lydia McLaughlin is opening up about the fatal roadside shooting of her brother by police earlier earlier this week.

“My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother,” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 44, told TMZ Friday.

She concluded by expressing gratitude for the support received during the time and requested privacy.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn,” the publication further quoted McLaughlin.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at around 9:15 p.m. local time when Newsport Beach Police pulled over Geoffrey Shyam Stirling—who was on his motorcycle on West Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital.

The police told Page Six that Stirling was stopped for a “traffic violation,” at which he became “uncooperative and assaulted the officer.”

“During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer,” a public information officer claims. “At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Stirling, 45, was reportedly moved to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The California Department of Justice is conducting an independent investigation on the matter.

Newport Beach Police added that “once their investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section for independent review.”

McLaughlin has not directly addressed the matter on social media as yet but shared a post in his honour that read, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”