Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, William's true feelings about reconciliation with Harry

Royal fans have expressed their views over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s decision about reconciliation with Prince Harry.

According to a report by the GB News, royal expert Tom Bower, who is writing a new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has claimed that the duke is thinking of reconciliation. “That's just totally unrealistic.

"There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate."

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “good for them I wouldn't trust that pair are they getting short of money need another book or Netflix deal keep your distance from them William and Kate.”

Another royal fan said, “I Don't blame them, Harry and co always present themselves as victims. It will be a very long time before any thoughts of reconciliation, if ever. I possibly think that Harry regrets some of his decisions, namely his book Spare. Speaking about his time in Afghanistan, his foolish admissions of Taliban killings, and the following worry of his security because of this in my opinion.”

“Catherine and William and the royal family do not trust Harry as simple as that really,” the third said.

The fourth commented “There will be nothing but trouble if he wins….he just can’t stop.”