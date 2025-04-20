Real Reason Prince Andrew attended Easter service King Charles and royals

Prince Andrew joined his brother, King Charles, and Queen Camilla for the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on April 20.

Andrew, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after immense backlash over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, joined Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for the service.

The Duke of York, 65, was also accompanied by his sister, Princess Anne, and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

While he’s no longer a working royal, Andrew still attends family events and also joined last year’s Easter service.

However, he didn’t attend the 2024 Christmas celebration due to another scandal over his connection with Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese "spy."

The man was said to be a close confidant of Andrew’s and linked to his Eurasia Fund, a project aimed at linking Chinese funding with renewable energy projects in Africa.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace released a statement clarifying that Yang wasn’t mentioned in any meetings about the project with King Charles.

The palace said, “While His Majesty met with the Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions.”