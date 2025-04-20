Prince Harry upset over 'horrible' criticism Meghan Markle faces

Prince Harry is upset over the “horrible” online backlash his wife, Meghan Markle, receives.

The Duchess of Sussex has again become a target of backlash after she released her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

In a continued wave of criticism, Meghan also got ridiculed for sharing a message from someone on her Instagram story where she and Harry were addressed as His and Her Royal Highnesses.

Harry’s pals say the Duke of Sussex is a devoted husband and supports his wife in her endeavors, but he’s disheartened about the negative response to her projects.

A close friend of Harry told the Daily Mail: "It's horrible for him to know that people don't like his wife."

"He adores her and doesn't think she deserves any of the backlash or criticism that has been thrown at her over the past few years,” they continued.

"He's (Harry) told us that the more people hate her, the more he's going to stand by her. He's vowed to always protect the mother of his kids," they added.

In his own words, Prince Harry told People Magazine of Meghan: "I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she's done and continues to do."