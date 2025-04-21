 
Russia, Ukraine trade blame over violated Easter truce

Ceasefire was scheduled to begin Saturday evening to honor religious holiday

By
AFP
|

April 21, 2025

Russian troops in the devastated port city of Mariupol. — AFP/File
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaching a 30-hour Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, AFP reported.

The ceasefire was scheduled to begin Saturday evening to honour the religious holiday, but both sides reported continued hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia carried out “hundreds of shelling and drone assaults” along the front line despite the truce. “The Ukrainian army is acting and will continue to act in an absolutely mirror image of Russia,” he said. Zelensky also renewed his call for a 30-day ceasefire.

Although Ukrainian troops noted reduced activity, Russia claimed it had "repelled" Ukrainian attacks and accused Kyiv of targeting its positions in Donetsk with drones and artillery. The Russian defence ministry stated, “Despite the announcement of the Easter truce, Ukrainian units at night made attempts to attack” and insisted Russian forces “strictly observed the ceasefire.”

In Kostyantynivka, rescue services said a man and a woman were killed in a Russian shelling the day before. Meanwhile, two civilians were reportedly injured in Gorlovka, in Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Putin’s truce order followed months of mediation efforts by US President Donald Trump, who recently warned of halting talks if progress stalls. On the ground, Ukrainian soldiers observed less fighting. 

A drone commander said Russian activity “significantly decreased both in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions,” though some minor assaults occurred. “Fewer guys (soldiers) will die today,” he added.

Sergiy, a Ukrainian junior lieutenant, reported, “Russian artillery is not working. It is quiet compared to a regular day,” adding that Ukrainian troops are defensive and only respond when provoked.

AFP journalists reported fewer explosions in eastern Ukraine. While Putin declared the truce for “humanitarian reasons,” Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to comply and extended an offer for a 30-day pause, which he claimed has not received a Russian response. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed no extension order was given.

In Kyiv, scepticism toward Russia’s intentions remained high. “They’ve already broken their promise,” said resident Olga Grachova. Meanwhile, in Moscow, some citizens expressed hope for peace despite the ongoing conflict.

