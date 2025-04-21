King Charles ‘cannot have conversations' with Prince Harry: Here's why

King Charles will not veto Prince Harry’s security decision, says an expert.



His Majesty will not intervene as Harry fights the Home Office to grant him tax payer funded security because the Duke of Sussex put the situation on himself.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusiveshow, Royal Correspondent Sarah Hewson said: “There is absolutely no way that the King could be seen to be intervening in this at all.

“Even any innocuous comment that could have been interpreted in a way and find its way into evidence in the court by Prince Harry's barrister.”

She added: “The King can't have conversations with him. And we're learning that the distance between them is perhaps greater than ever.”

To concrete her statements, The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson noted: “They've not spoken for months and months and months.”