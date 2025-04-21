Trump hopeful Russia and Ukraine to strike 'deal this week'

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 28, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was hopeful that Russia and Ukraine could reach a peace deal within the week, offering the prospect of major business opportunities with the US if they do, AFP reported.

“Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune.”

Trump’s remarks came after he warned on April 18 that the US would walk away from negotiations if either side stalled talks. “If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult... we’re just going to take a pass,” he said.

The comments were posted during an Easter truce declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported over 2,000 violations and proposed a 30-day ban on long-range attacks. The Kremlin has not responded.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky dismissed the ceasefire as a “media stunt” aimed at appeasing Trump. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington may abandon its efforts if no progress is made.

The Trump administration has emphasised economic incentives throughout its mediation efforts. After a March phone call with Putin, the White House highlighted the potential for “enormous economic deals” between the US and Russia.

Trump is also backing a minerals deal with Ukraine, giving the US extensive access to natural resource revenues in return for previous military support. The agreement includes no security guarantees.