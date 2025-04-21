 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme

The multi-hyphenate shares 17-year-old twins with ex husband Marc Anthony

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme
Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the springtime holiday away from her kids for work.

The 55-year-old actress and singer took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to share a rare insight into her life while video calling her twins, Max and Emme.

The of two posted a screenshot while talking to her 17-year-old over FaceTime to mark her Easter celebration.

“Grateful for FaceTime on days like today," Lopez wrote in the caption.

"Happy Easter from this working mama on the move!" the proud mom wrote.

In the candid snap, Lopez can be seen wearing a beige turtle neck, smiling while looking at her kids.

Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme

The twins appear to be on the call from their own spaces.

Other snaps from the carousel featured Lopez in a pink sweater and messy bun as she took her mirror selfie while carrying a bunny basket in one hand.

Back in March, during Othello's premiere on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City, Lopez walked on the red carpet with Emme and called her the “best date ever.”

Sharing some insights into her life as a mother, she said on The Graham Norton Show in November 2024, that she took a break to spend summers with her kids.

"I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done,” Lopes told the host at the time, adding, “It's not like me to do that.”

Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare video
Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene
Why Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis different from all children video
Why Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis different from all children
Prince William feelings over Prince Andrew's Easter show spilt video
Prince William feelings over Prince Andrew's Easter show spilt
Emma Slater, Alan Bernsten seemingly debut relationship with bold move
Emma Slater, Alan Bernsten seemingly debut relationship with bold move
Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates her son's first easter with sweet snap
Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates her son's first easter with sweet snap
Who wore it better? Victoria Beckham takes style cues from Nicola Peltz
Who wore it better? Victoria Beckham takes style cues from Nicola Peltz