Jennifer Lopez posts candid selfie with twins Max, Emme

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the springtime holiday away from her kids for work.

The 55-year-old actress and singer took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to share a rare insight into her life while video calling her twins, Max and Emme.

The of two posted a screenshot while talking to her 17-year-old over FaceTime to mark her Easter celebration.

“Grateful for FaceTime on days like today," Lopez wrote in the caption.

"Happy Easter from this working mama on the move!" the proud mom wrote.

In the candid snap, Lopez can be seen wearing a beige turtle neck, smiling while looking at her kids.

The twins appear to be on the call from their own spaces.

Other snaps from the carousel featured Lopez in a pink sweater and messy bun as she took her mirror selfie while carrying a bunny basket in one hand.

Back in March, during Othello's premiere on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City, Lopez walked on the red carpet with Emme and called her the “best date ever.”

Sharing some insights into her life as a mother, she said on The Graham Norton Show in November 2024, that she took a break to spend summers with her kids.

"I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done,” Lopes told the host at the time, adding, “It's not like me to do that.”