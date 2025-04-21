Global leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis after his death

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he appears at the balcony to deliver his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on December 25, 2022. — AFP

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. He was 88, and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia.

As the global Christian community mourns the pontiff's death, world leaders paid tribute to Pope Francis.

The White House expressed its condolences after the death aged 88 of Pope Francis.

"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," the US presidency wrote on X, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance, who had just met the pope during his visit to Italy, expressed solidarity with the Christians across the globe.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the.... homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned the departure of "a great man, a great shepherd".

"I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased not even during times of trial and suffering," Meloni said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his message on the occassion said: "Throughout his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility. In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile."

Indian PM Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the deceased pontiff, saying that "Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."

German Chancellor-in-Waiting Fredrich Merz said Pope Francis would be remembered for tireless commitment to the society's weakest members.

"He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy," Merz said in a post on X.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David expressed deep shock on the news of Pope Francis's demise.

"Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Pope Francis who passed on just about ten minutes ago."