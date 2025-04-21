Spike Lee reveals surprising reason why he casted A$AP in 'Highest 2 Lowest'

Spike Lee has just now broken his silence about why he casted A$AP in Highest 2 Lowest.

While appearing on 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, he candidly discussed the reason behind casting A$AP alongside the Oscar winner, Denzel Washington.

Recalling the viral meme in which people compared A$AP as The Equalizer actor's son.

"What's funny is that I was looking at Instagram four or five years ago and people were saying that A$AP looked like he's Denzel's son,” the Hollywood director began.

The movie was based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1996 Japanese movie, High And Low, in which the wealthy executive Kingo Gondo, played by Washington, faced challenges while protecting his son from kidnappers.

Moreover, Lee revealed that most of the memes are also filmed in the crime thriller movie.

"A$AP, man, he fire," he lauded. "I mean, there’s some scenes where him and D [Washington} head to head – he ain’t backing up. Like: 'I’m here too.'"

"So very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing it with the world," the Do The Right Things director concluded.

Highest 2 Lowest is scheduled to be released on May, 2025.