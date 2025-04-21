Lily Collins marks first Easter with Daughter Tove

Lily Collins is celebrating the spring holiday with her newborn daughter.

The newly minted mom took to her official Instagram account on Monday to mark her two-month-old daughter Tove Jane's first Easter.

In the celebratory post, Collins uploaded a series of snaps, sharing glimpses of her holiday celebrations.

The first picture of the carousel featured the happy mom in a light pink sweater with her iconic short hair.

In the second slide of the series, she shared an adorable video of Tove's feet with cute bunny knitted shoes as she excitedly bounces her feet.

The following slide showed the whole outfit of Tove laid out, including a knit white onesie, with a bunny face stitched onto it, her bunny slippers, and a matching beanie.

"Our little Easter bunny," the proud mom captioned the post.

The carousel also included a sweet father-daughter moment as Collins' husband, Charlie McDowell, carried the baby on his chest.

The Emily in Paris actress also posted the same snap to her Stories and captioned the photo by writing, "Dad mode activated."

Other slides of the post featured a table set for Easter dinner, with details like blue glasses, pink napkins, and painted eggs symbolizing Easter celebrations.

It is pertinent to mention that Collins announced the birth of Tove on 31st January, as she welcomed her daughter via surrogate.