Green Day takes playful aim at Charli XCX amid Coachella ‘headliner' dig

Green Day just responded to Charli XCX.

After a picture of the Brat hitmaker went viral where she was wearing a sash with the words “Miss Should Be Headliner” at a Coachella afterparty, many on social media suggested she implied on how she should have been headliner instead of Green Day.

However, the American Idiot hitmakers are good sport and responded to the Speed Drive singer with a playful dig toward her stunt.

The band posted a snap of their drummer Tré Cool, who wore a sash made out of toilet paper with the words “Actual Headliner” written across.

Taking to her official X, formerly Twitter, Charli XCX displayed there was no bad blood in between the artists, as she commented, “Obsessed” on the picture.

This comes after Green Day cleared the air over her stunt and their vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong even revealed that there was no feud between them and the Official crooner.

Billie Joe Armstrong, came out on stage wearing a neon green Brat hat, displaying support for Charli XCX’s efforts in music.

She in return, while posting a weekend recap carousel on her official Instagram, she included the picture of the Green Day member wearing the hat during his performance.