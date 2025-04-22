Max's drama 'The Pitt' gets major update for season 2

The Pitt debuted its first season on Max and received rave reviews from fans and critics.



What stood out was the medical drama's realistic approach. For this, the cast attended a two-week boot camp to help portray their characters authentically on camera.

But going into season two, Taylor Deadern, who plays Dr. Melissa "Mel" King, said the boot camp for season two will be even shorter.

"For season one, it was two weeks, and it was going over everything standard when a trauma comes in: “Here are the things that happen. We’ll just randomly assign you to scenes that will take place, like you’ll do the ultrasound," the actress told Vanity Fair.

She continued, "So we knew what ultrasound meant, where we go, how you hold it, and all of it so that they could just do shorthand with us and not have to teach us every single time. They went over the first half of the injuries that were going to come in."

"But I really wish there was another bootcamp in the middle of the season to do the last injuries, because then we had to learn again. I heard season two bootcamp is only one week. We all were like, “Can we please have two weeks?” Taylor concluded.