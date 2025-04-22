 
Minka Kelly speaks out about experience 'fighting' for equal pay

Minka Kelly recalls landing role alongside Josh Duhamel in the Netflix series 'Ransom Canyon'

April 22, 2025

Minka Kelly speaks out about experience 'fighting' for equal pay

Minka Kelly did not hesitate to demand a fair wage when she came on board Ransom Canyon as the second lead.

Kelly, 44, reportedly brought the matter up with the streamer first-hand, demanding them to match her salary with her costar Duhamel, Deadline reported.

Although their salaries were not matched completely, Kelly's pay was increased significantly to reduce the gap between the lead cast.

The actress also noted in the interview that she "didn’t have to fight very hard" to close the gap between her and her costar's pay.

"They sort of made that easy," she told the outlet.

"I think that’s probably one of the best things about working with Netflix, is that they’re very pro that," she continued. "I feel really lucky to get to work with the company that does care about that."

Ransom Canyon is now streaming on Netflix.

