Hailey Bieber candidly shares painful struggle with ovarian cysts

Hailey Bieber candidly revealed her struggle with ovarian cysts

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram account on April 21 to share a snap of herself in her casual wear with the impromptu health update.

In the picture posted to her Stories, the mom of one showed off her belly, sharing that she currently has two ovarian cysts.

“Currently have 2 ovarian cysts," she wrote on the picture with a weary face emoji.

“If you deal with ovarian cysts i’m right there with ya!," she continued.

She concluded her caption with a heart and bandage emoji.

As per the website of the Cleveland Clinic, "Ovarian cysts are growths that develop on or inside your ovaries. There are several types of cysts. The most common kinds are harmless and don’t cause symptoms and eventually go away without treatment."

Hailie had not shared any more details of her condition.

Back in 2022, the Rode founder opened up about her ovarian cyst she at the time revealing that she had an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple."

Taking to her social media at the time, she wrote, "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

She did not reveal any further information, however, shared that the condition made her "feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional."

"Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this," Hailey added.