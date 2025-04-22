 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber candidly shares painful struggle with ovarian cysts

The model has suffered from cysts a few times before

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Hailey Bieber candidly shares painful struggle with ovarian cysts
Hailey Bieber candidly shares painful struggle with ovarian cysts

Hailey Bieber candidly revealed her struggle with ovarian cysts

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram account on April 21 to share a snap of herself in her casual wear with the impromptu health update.

In the picture posted to her Stories, the mom of one showed off her belly, sharing that she currently has two ovarian cysts.

Hailey Bieber candidly shares painful struggle with ovarian cysts

“Currently have 2 ovarian cysts," she wrote on the picture with a weary face emoji.

“If you deal with ovarian cysts i’m right there with ya!," she continued.

She concluded her caption with a heart and bandage emoji.

As per the website of the Cleveland Clinic, "Ovarian cysts are growths that develop on or inside your ovaries. There are several types of cysts. The most common kinds are harmless and don’t cause symptoms and eventually go away without treatment."

Hailie had not shared any more details of her condition.

Back in 2022, the Rode founder opened up about her ovarian cyst she at the time revealing that she had an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple."

Taking to her social media at the time, she wrote, "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

She did not reveal any further information, however, shared that the condition made her "feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional."

"Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this," Hailey added.

Kylie Kelce reveals one condition she'd let husband Jason Kelce move out
Kylie Kelce reveals one condition she'd let husband Jason Kelce move out
Prince William 'prefers' avoiding Prince Andrew as he skips Easter service
Prince William 'prefers' avoiding Prince Andrew as he skips Easter service
Minka Kelly speaks out about experience 'fighting' for equal pay
Minka Kelly speaks out about experience 'fighting' for equal pay
Laufey says she never let go of her music dreams despite 'embarrassing' Talent Show days
Laufey says she never let go of her music dreams despite 'embarrassing' Talent Show days
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley inside story of romance revealed
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley inside story of romance revealed
Critics get honest about 'Andor' season two
Critics get honest about 'Andor' season two
Nicole Kidman celebrates Easter with daughters Faith, Sunday
Nicole Kidman celebrates Easter with daughters Faith, Sunday
Why Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz sleep separately after 18 months marriage
Why Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz sleep separately after 18 months marriage