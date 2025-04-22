Trump's first 100 days in 10 key moments

US President Donald Trump takes questions during a briefing about the mid-air crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and a military helicopter in Washington, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. — AFP

Since his return to the White House, President Donald Trump has turned US foreign policy upside down, sent shock waves through the financial markets and turned the Oval Office into one "happening" after another.

Here are 10 of the key moments in the first 100 days of his second term as president:

January 20: a flurry of decrees

Trump signs a record 26 decrees on his first day back in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump signs an executive order to introduce sweeping changes to US electoral process. — AFP

His first acts set the tone, pulling the US out of the World Health Organization and pardoning the rioters who invaded the US Capitol four years earlier.

February 4: Trump proposes Gaza takeover

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump says the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, could become "the Riviera of the Middle East."

He announces a plan for the US to take control of the territory to redevelop it, expressing hopes Palestinians could be removed from the territory, provoking international outrage.

February 12: Trump, Musk, Musk Jr meet the press

Trump's billionaire ally Elon Musk and his young son join the president for a news conference in the Oval Office.

Elon Musk's son X A-Xii, whom he calls X, pictured with Donald Trump at the Oval Office. — Reuters

Musk, who is leading federal cost-cutting efforts through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE — dismisses criticisms of a lack of transparency and possible conflicts of interest.

His son X — full name X Ã† A-Xii — chatters and squirms during his remarks.

February 12: Trump brings Putin in from the cold

Trump ends years of diplomatic isolation of Vladimir Putin, holding a 90-minute phone with the Russian leader.

A second call follows on February 28, and several US-Russian meetings from which European powers are excluded. The rapprochement has so far led to two exchanges of prisoners between the two countries.

February 14: Vance lectures Europe

At the Munich Security Conference, Vice President JD Vance shocks European leaders, chiding them for restricting freedom of speech, telling them to "step up" on defense and criticizing them over immigration.

His broadside and others that follow from the Trump administration signal an end to the old trans-Atlantic certainties regarding US support for Europe.

February 28: Zelensky humiliated

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is subjected to a verbal assault by Trump and Vance, who denounce him for his lack of gratitude for US support during a tense meeting before the cameras at the White House.

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posts on social media.

March 7: Trump goes after universities

The Trump administration accuses several universities of allowing pro-Palestine protests and demonstrations on campus denouncing war in the Middle East.

Demonstrators fly Palestinian flags outside the White House in the US during the National March on Washington for Palestine while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on November 4, 2023. — AFP

It cuts $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University over claims the institution stood by "in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students".

More recently, it has frozen $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University, threatening to strip its tax-exempt status as a non-profit institution after it resisted moves to submit to government oversight.

March 15: Mass expulsions to El Salvador

The Trump administration uses an obscure wartime law to justify the expulsion of more than 200 suspected gang members to a high-security jail in El Salvador.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) as prisoners stand, looking out from a cell, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26, 2025. — AFP

Challenged by the courts, the affair has gone to the Supreme Court. The executive branch has refused to back down and one federal judge now says there is "probable cause" to find the administration in contempt of court for ignoring a stay order on the expulsions.

March 26: US should take over Greenland

Trump doubles down on comments in December that the US needs Greenland and refusing to rule out the use of force two days before a visit there by Vance and his wife.

"We need Greenland for international safety and security," he says. "We have to have it."

Danish leaders react sharply and the Vances do not in the end meet members of Greenlandic society, restricting their visit to the US military base there.

April 2-9: Trump starts tariffs war

On April 2, Trump announces a wave of huge tariffs against swaths of the world's countries, accusing them of taking advantage of the United States.

Donald Trump introduces reciprocal tariffs. — AFP

By April 9, the day his tariffs are due to come into force, Trump performs a partial climbdown. He reduces tariffs on most of the world's imports to a blanket 10 percent for a 90 day period, while China tariffs soar to 145 percent on many imports.

The crisis has rattled world markets, sent the price of gold soaring and hit the value of the dollar.