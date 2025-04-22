Meghan Markle pal shares story behind Duchess' heartwarming photo with Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s close friend and photographer Jake Rosenberg shared the story behind a touching photo of the Duchess with her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Speaking with People Magazine, Rosenberg got candid about the snap that appears on the homepage of the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever website.

Describing the moment as a sunny, relaxed afternoon, he revealed that during the shoot, Meghan and little Lili were simply enjoying each other’s company.

“It was a beautiful sunny afternoon, and we were all hanging out,” he said. “They were having a moment together."

The photographer continued: "That was really authentic to who she is as a mother, and Lilibet is such a joy, so it was really about joy between the two of them.”

He praised Meghan for being “easy to work with,” also hailing her hands-on approach to creative work.

She is “so involved in the creative process,” he noted. “She puts so much care into each detail, which ends up creating such a beautiful story.”

“I'm very proud to be part of what she's building and work alongside her.”