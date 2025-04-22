Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up holiday night with surprise performance

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, celebrated Passover Seder on Sunday alongside their friends.

Chef Jake Cohen posted a carousel of images and clips of the fun-looking celebrations on his social media handle on Monday, April 21.

These included the Calm Down hitmaker cozied up with the music producer while singing along to their tune Bluest Flame, marking the end of the Jewish holiday.

“Later Seder 2025 xoxo The Jewish Joy Boys,” Jake captioned the Instagram post.

For those unversed, the track Bluest Flame is from Selena and Benny's first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, which was released on March 21, 2025.

Ahead of the album's release, Selena revealed to Rolling Stone that Benny helped her reconnect with music again.

“we had been together for a while, and obviously I would confide in him. I couldn’t figure out my sound," she told the outlet.

"It helps that he knows a little bit about music, and it kind of happened organically to where I felt like this process was unlike any other process I’d ever been through," the Only Murders in the Building star said of creating the album.