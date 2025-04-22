Photo: Jacob Elordi addresses striking similarities with new character

Jacob Elordi stars as Dorrigo Evans in the film adaptation of the novel, The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

During his latest chat with Hollywood Reporter, Jacob Elordi was asked, “Were there particular choices you made in terms of how to approach the Dorrigo character?”

He answered the question by saying, “I think I probably came in with a lot of choices! [Laughs] And Justin said to leave the choices at the door, because he created theater in cinema.”

Jacob went on to noted that for him “every moment was alive” while playing the character of the way hero in the movie.

In the same chat, the acting sensation weighed in on the similarities and his character and mentioned, “there’s parts of yourself that you can’t really get away from when you play something.”

“And the thing that struck me the most when Justin gave me the book was the similarities that we had, which may just be from being Australian men, and the upbringing and things like that,” he also stated.

Before conclusion, he joked, "But no, nothing so alarming. I’m not great at surgery or anything like that, no."