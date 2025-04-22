 
Who benefits from 'The King's Tour Artists' exhibition profits?

The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced that an exhibition is being held this summer

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said that a new exhibition featuring over 70 works of art from King Charles' collection will be on display for visitors to the State Rooms at the palace.

"For the past 40 years, an artist has been personally selected by The King to accompany the travelling party on a royal overseas tour with the brief to draw or paint whatever inspired them," said the statement.

It said, "An accompanying publication, ‘The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King’, will further explore and celebrate this special royal tradition."

Some pictures of the artwork shared by the Royal Family's social media accounts also included a painting featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla at the beach.

A royal correspondent said that the monarch has paid for an artist to accompany him on his royal overseas tours for the past four decades.

The income from "The King's Tour Artists" exhibition likely goes to the Royal Collection Trust, which is responsible for managing the art collection and properties of the British royal family. 

The Royal Collection Trust uses funds generated from exhibitions and ticket sales to support various activities.

