Justin Timberlake faces karma for a past action?

Justin Timberlake's career is reportedly tanking, while Janet Jackson's is thriving. A source says the "karma" has found the star.



It is a nod to the controversy that found both pop icons during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

But insiders say the sister of the late Michael Jackson came under fire more than the NSYNC member despite the latter ripping off her dress.

However, decades later, reports say her Vegas residency was a hit. "Janet is a class act and has gone out of her way to play nice in public and put this whole scandal behind her, but everyone in her inner circle knows she's still disgusted by the way Justin behaved."

The insider also told RadarOnline, "She's getting rave reviews for her show in Las Vegas, her health is great, and she's feeling and looking better than she has in years. It does really seem like the tables have flipped."

However, the same cannot be said for Justin's career. His recent world tour was open to mixed responses, while his DWI scandal had a hit on his popularity.

Given this, the source concluded, "Karma does catch up with people and it seems like it's Justin's turn to learn a lesson in humility. Who could blame Janet for enjoying it a little?"