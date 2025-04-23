Ben Affleck shares mindful rule about money he makes kids follow

Ben Affleck doesn't let his kids take money for granted

Ben Affleck wants his kids to learn about the value of money and hard work.

A video of Affleck previously went viral when he shared that he denied his son, Samuel, 13, $6000 Dior Air Force 1s.

"He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, 'These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?' " Affleck joked in the video. "He was like, 'We have the money.' I was like, 'I have the money! You're broke.’"

While appearing on Today with Jenna & Friends to promote his new film The Accountant 2, he noted that his oldest kids have jobs and his aim is for them to learn that money is earned through work.

"Yeah, my oldest two have jobs. In fact, one just got a job, the kind of classic teenager working a shop job — I won't say what it is. My older one in college is working and trying to get an internship for the summer,” he said.

Affleck continued, "You love your kids. You want to give them everything and do everything for them, but I think you definitely do them a disservice by not connecting [if] you want something that you want, you have to work for that."

"And yeah, my son, who's 13, he's reckoning with that reality right now. He's looking at no shoes in his closet. Well, he's got shoes, just no crazy expensive fancy shoes," the Oscar winner said.

"And I'm like, 'Well, if you want that, you can work 1,000 hours.' You know what I mean? Minimum wage. And once you work 1,000 hours, you may not want to spend that on a pair of sneakers,” he noted.

Ben Affleck shares his kids, Samuel, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.