Meghan Markle new video branded a ‘set up' by netizens

Meghan Markle is accused of faking her Easter video for the claps.



The Duchess of Sussex, who showcased a candid video of herself surprised by mother duck and her little ducklings.

Prince Harry’s wife captioned the clip "An Easter weekend surprise" and added "Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love....and surprises!"

Accusing the Duchess of faking the video, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "You just know this was a set-up.

"Poor ducks had to be filmed with Megs. She just happened to be there with a cameraman when the ducks crossed. Sure!!!"

Another commented: "Oh look, the camera is set up to have Meghan right in the centre of the shot and the ducks are slightly off camera."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.