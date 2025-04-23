Hailey Bieber reacts to people being ‘hard’ on Justin after Coachella partying

Hailey Bieber is “sad” about constant criticism against her husband Justin Bieber.

As reported by People Magazine an inside source close to Hailey and Justin have broken silence on the Coachella controversy.

For those unaware, the Baby hitmaker sparked concern among fans after his Coachella appearance recently. He was spotted smoking what looked like marijuana while standing beside his 15-year-old brother Jaxon at Coachella.

Now, a source said, “Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him.”

“It’s not like his son Jack is at these events. And his brother’s a teenager,” they added.

Insider went on to clarify, “Justin's dad came into town to bring [Jaxon] to Coachella after he saw how much fun Justin and Hailey had the first weekend. Look on his socials, he had an amazing time. They're just tired of people turning everything into something bad.”

The source also addressed the divorce rumours, stating that “Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue.”

“If anything she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell,” the source noted.

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that Hailey has been in tears over Justin’s behaviour.

“Hailey’s very loyal to him. She’s not walking away, but she knows something has to change,” the source noted.

Since Hailey and Justin Bieber are now parents to Jack Blues Bieber, sources shared that the Rhode founder wants to raise her kid in a “stable environment.”