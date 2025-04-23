 
Geo News

Joshua Jackson shares insight into his sweet bond with daughter Juno

The actor shares his five-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith

April 23, 2025

Joshua Jackson made it clear that his daughter is his priority

The Doctor Odyssey star opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith and daughter in a recent chat on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast.

During the discussion, the proud dad admitted that his five-year-old daughter will always come first for him, regardless of the circumstances.

"If I ever did anything to estrange my daughter from myself, I would be in duress," he told the host Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "I actually can't conceive of it because I don't even wanna think of the pain that that would be."

The Dawson's Creek alum went on to say, "Regardless of how messy the divorce is, beautiful the divorce is, easy [or] hard the co-parenting is ... I think this generation of dads is understanding, like 'I need to be here. It's gonna be hard, but this is important, and I've got to do this.’”

"It's my job – shared with my ex-wife – to do everything that we can to nurture you, cultivate you and give you all the tools that you need in life,” Jackson added.

For those unversed, Juno is Jackson’s only child, whom he welcomed in 2020, with ex-wife Turner-Smith

